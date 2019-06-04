INL worker held for linking AIADMK leader with Pollachi sex case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An Indian National League (INL) worker was arrested on Tuesday on charges of making derogatory remarks against an AIADMK functionary and also linking him with the sensational Pollachi sexual harassment case.

On a complaint by Riyaz Khan, IT wing secretary of AIADMK, that INL worker BIlal had made derogatory remarks against party secretary in 86th ward in Kuniyamuthur Muji, police arrested Bilal.

He reportedly on social media linked Muji with the sexual harassment case in Pollachi, police said.

Encroachments demolished recently by the corporationbincluded those of Bilal.