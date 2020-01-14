Intensified protest if govt failed to fulfill the promises: Mettupalayam wall collapse

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Puligal today warned of intensified agitation if Tamil Nadu Government failed to fulfill its promises to the families of those 17 persons, who were killed in a wall collapse in Nadur village in the district on December two.

Coming out on bail from the Central jail here, Tamil Puligal President, Nagai Tiruvalluvan told reporters that the lives were lost due to the ‘discriminatory wall’ against Dalit community and the Government should fulfill its promises to the bereaved families.

If Government failed in implementing its assurance, the people in the area will be mobilised and large scale protest will be held against it, as police was treating it as another mere accident, he said.

Thiruvalluvan, who was arrested and lodged in the Central jail, for protesting on the premises of Government hospital in Metupalayam, where the bodies were kept on the fateful day, for not taking proper action against the building owner for construction the wall discriminating against the people belonging to SC.

The State government was foisting false cases against those who were fighting for the cause of oppressed and down trodden, he alleged.

Besides hiking the solatium from rs.four lakh to Rs.10 lakh, the chief Minister, K Palanisamy, who had visited the spot, had announced better houses for those who had lost their dwellings and a government job to one of the family members depending on their qualification.

Flanked by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhakam general secretary, K Ramakrishnan and May 17 leader, Thirumurugan Gandhi, and hundreds of party workers, Thiruvalluvan, who was in jail for the last 42 days, also demanded that the Centre should repeal the CAA.