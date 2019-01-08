International Conference on cyber physical systems at CIT from Jan 9

Covai Post Network

The first International Conference on Industry 4.0 – An Ensemble of Transpiring Cyber Physical Systems (Impact of Smart Connected Manufacturing Systems) will be conducted at CIT, Coimbatore from 9 to 11 January 2019.

The conference will bring together technologists, industry practitioners, researchers and academicians to deliberate and carve the future of Technology and Internet in Industrial Production.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at CIT Is taking the initiatives to conduct the first ICI 4.0 in January 2019 at CIT Campus.

THEME OF THE CONFERENCE

Technology advancements are inducing quantum scale progress In all sectors. The manufacturing sector is also benefitting immensely from technology innovations. Just as Internet of Things (loT) revolutionized the consumer durables sector, making home and hand-held devices smarter, the Industrial Internet of Things (1IoT) Is revolutionizing the industrial production.

iloT implies technology intervention in industrial production with Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing. Robotics, Automation, Cyber Physical Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Cognitive Computing, and many more emerging technologies.

Aided by such advanced technologies, the industries will be capable of reducing the cost by 3.6% per annum In the next 5 years.