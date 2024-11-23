International Conference on Future Work -2024 Dr.G.R.Damodaran College of Science

Covai Post Network





Nancy Patton, Senior Director at Exterro Inc., USA, delivered an insightful presentation at the international conference, focusing on the critical intersection of culture, learning, and entrepreneurship. She emphasized the transformative power of entrepreneurship in creating opportunities and generating employment. Patton articulated that fostering an entrepreneurial mindset is essential for mentoring individuals, thereby enhancing their skills and improving the overall quality of the future workforce. She underscored the importance of integrating technology, economic trends, and societal needs into the entrepreneurial framework, which is vital for developing relevant skills in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Patton highlighted various avenues through which individuals can acquire entrepreneurial skills, noting the significant role of artificial intelligence and the availability of free resources offered by major universities. She pointed out that mentorship is a crucial component of skill development, as it provides guidance and support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Dr. Adithya, a senior HR professional at Dubai Golf, UAE, emphasizes the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the future job market. The rise of online consultancies has led to the emergence of roles such as social media managers, cloud operations specialists, and drone operators, reminiscent of positions found in science fiction. Unlike previous generations, today’s workforce has access to resources like the Internet and YouTube for learning.

The world is increasingly shaped by data, with AI contributing to the development of smart cities, healthcare technologies, and innovative roles that blend engineering with medical expertise.To navigate this evolving landscape, professionals must focus on several key areas:

Continuous learning and reskilling in digital data and platforms to align with current market trends.Establishing a strong digital identity through social profiles and portfolios to ensure future readiness.Developing soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, which AI cannot replicate, to foster uniqueness.

Acquiring technical skills that are essential in today’s job market.

Enhancing people skills and problem-solving abilities, as while AI can provide solutions, it lacks the creativity and adaptability of humans.

Building a personal brand through online portfolios and platforms like LinkedIn.

Dr. Leila Afshari, a distinguished professor at the Centre for Organisations and Social Change at RMIT University in Australia, connected via video conference to discuss the pivotal concept of the future of work. She emphasized the critical importance of technical skills in the era of artificial intelligence and the necessity for organizations to build capacity and capability.

Afshari highlighted that organizations must prioritize career development and research, ensuring employees receive training in both technical and soft skills. Effective leadership in this changing landscape requires an understanding of emerging trends, with a strong focus on fostering psychological safety within teams.She urged leaders to seize opportunities that arise, leveraging technology to boost efficiency and adapt to the evolving workplace. Leadership skills should center on comprehending the needs of both thought and digitalization, while also embracing a balance of authority and empathy. The emergence of flat organizational structures is a testament to this shift, paving the way for a more collaborative and responsive work environment.

Mr. VIMLESH C R, Human Resources Advisor at Sharjah Cooperative Society in the UAE, reflects on his transformative journey as an alumnus of GRD. Thirteen years ago, access to information and education felt like a luxury, but today, the landscape has evolved dramatically. Embracing change is essential; we must continuously adapt, grow, and thrive in this ever-evolving environment.

With a strong grasp of emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and data analysis, Mr. Vimlesh highlights the significant shift in the job market. While 83 million jobs may be displaced by AI, an estimated 97 million new roles will emerge. However, he warns that without proper utilization, AI can lead to devastating outcomes. The key lies in understanding the input-output relationship of AI, where analysis and coding intersect with creativity to solve problems. Emotional intelligence is another critical aspect that leaders often overlook; understanding and managing emotions is vital in the HR landscape.

He fondly recalls his experiences at GRD, where CEO word series, conferences, and events enriched his learning. The bootcamp program served as an invaluable first step in networking and connecting with peers. The CPD portal offers practical learning opportunities that surpass traditional platforms like Coursera.

Mr. C K Venkataraman Titan’s major shares are owned by the government of Tamil Nadu and Tata, with the company being incorporated in 1984. Since 1987, Titan has been producing watches, followed by jewelry in 1996. The company is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, with a focus on creating products that make people feel good. They have over 3000 stores across the country, even in small towns

Some of their well-known brands include Titan Edge for lightweight watches made of carbon fiber, Zoya luxury jewelry brand, and Tanishq, CaratLane, Mia, and Taneira for textiles. Moreover, Titan has 75 stores nationwide, featuring a range of products such as Fastrack women’s bags, Skinn perfume, and smart watches and spectacles. Titan aims to bridge the gap between high-end brands and affordable options, catering to unorganized and underserved market categories. Their value chain encompasses design, marketing, merchandising, and expertise in competitive categories.

The company’s philosophy is centered around stakeholders, seeking to empower them from the grassroots level. In 2013-14, Titan saw significant market growth. Principles The Titan family regards its employees and members as valuable assets rather than mere resources.

Titan is a family of 7000, built on the pillars of excellence, effective franchise management, powerful branding, and the seamless integration of technology. Our commitment to stakeholder capitalism drives our decisions, putting the well-being of our housekeepers as a top priority, ensuring they receive the same level of respect and care. We don’t refer to them as resources, but rather as valued members of our team, encouraging intrapreneurship and fostering a family-like environment. To move swiftly, walk alone; but to journey far, walk together. This wisdom stems from Ratan Tata’s extensive 35 years of experience, observing employees, children, and even grandchildren across generations. The 4P program, focusing on people, place, process, and planet, has elevated Tanishq from a basic jewel industry to a realm of sophistication.

The transformation was not merely in design but also in engineering, with over 90% of the jewelry being crafted to meet certain standards. The Saree business has initiated the Weaver Shala program to promote safe and comfortable weaving practices, while also upholding dignity and preserving the weavers’ identities.

The International Conference on FUTURE OF WORK concluded on a high note, with a resounding rendition of the national anthem, symbolizing unity, pride, and cooperation among nations. The Event is organised by Dr. K.K.RAMACHANDRAN ,Vice Principal, Director GRD School of Commerce and International Business, Dr.GRD College of Science.