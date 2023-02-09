Isha all set to conduct grand Mahashivratri celebrations on February 18

Covai Post Network

Isha is all set to host the grand Mahashivratri celebrations on February 18 this year. The nightlong festival will begin at 6 PM on Feb 18 and continue till 6 AM the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru.

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrating the Grace of Shiva, the Adi Guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates. It is enormously beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual well-being to stay awake and aware, keeping the spine vertical throughout the night.

Explaining the importance of Mahashivratri, Sadhguru says, “Mahashivratri – not of Religion or Beliefs, not of Race or Nation; a night in which planetary positions cause a natural energy upsurge in the human system. A Cosmic phenomenon with a Universal impact. Experience this consciously.”

Starting with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, Isha Mahashivratri will begin with Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra and move to Sadhguru discourse, midnight meditations, and spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 3D video imaging show. Keeping the participants awake and dancing will be renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala and Tamil playback singer Velmurugan.

The event will be telecast live on Isha’s official YouTube channel, Sadhguru Tamil. Also, it will be telecast live on leading TV channels and YouTube channels in various state languages like Tamil, Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. The event in 2022 was telecast and live-streamed in 22 languages across 192 countries amassing 140 million views, much more than the Oscars.