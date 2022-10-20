Isha backed FPO sells 14-ton nutmeg worth 76 Lakh in it’s maiden sale

Covai Post Network

Arulmigu Someshwarar Farmer Producer Company (ASFPC), a Farmer Produce Organization(FPO) facilitated by Isha Outreach, conducted its maiden trade on October 14, 2022. Over 40 farmer members with nutmeg harvest came together under FPO platform to negotiate directly with an exporting Trader and finalise its maiden transaction at better price

and terms. They sold a 14-ton consignment of nutmeg with nut and mace worth 76 lakhs on

14th Oct 2022.

FPOs help farmers compete with large enterprises in bargaining, allowing members to

negotiate as a group and can help small farmers in both input and output markets. This maiden

trade is a turning point in the life of farmers as they are now excited to selling more of their produce through FPO, and are open for more possibilities including joint processing for value added products and better sales realization.

Under the 10,000 FPO Central Sector Scheme, Arulmigu Someshwarar was formed one year ago

in Anamalai block of Pollachi region in Coimbatore district. Anamalai farmers is known for producing high quality Nutmeg grown along with Coconut as intercrop. Most of the Nutmeg

farmers of Anamalai joined the FPO. Nutmeg find wide use in medicinal applications in Siddha

and ayurveda streams and has demand in export market as well.

The farmers underwent training and visited several institutes to improve their knowledge of processing and marketing nutmeg. Ten days ago, the Nutmeg farmers met with the buyers who

conducted the quality checks for the produce. Satisfied with the quality, the buyer expressed

his intent to collect the produce directly from the farmers. Encouraged by the response, a few

farmers volunteered to set up collection centers and organized the aggregation of produce, packing, and transport. The FPO yesterday conducted its maiden trade at a much better price than they would do with regular buyers on an individual scale.

Isha Outreach as a Cluster based Business Organisation (CBBO) empanelled by SFAC & NABARD, has promoted 23 new FPOs across 8 districts of Tamilnadu and Karnataka. Isha’s Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) initiative aims to transform the Indian farmer’s life from one of debt traps, suicide and dwindling resources, to one of prosperity, market access and sustainability. Isha interventions through FPOs include training the farmers in marketing skills, increasing their productivity through training and technology, and finding new avenues for economic benefits.