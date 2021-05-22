Isha extends outreach to frontline workers across Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Isha has announced the extension of its COVID Action to government doctors and health workers in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai.

20,520 snack packets were distributed at Coimbatore ESI Hospital and government hospitals in Dindigul, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Vellore districts. Omandurar and Stanley Hospitals in Chennai received 6,900 packets of refreshments. In addition, 400 doctors and health workers at Omandurar Hospital in Chennai were provided with dinner for 15 days.

Isha also announced that it will shortly commence distribution of food and refreshments in Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil districts as well.

Isha volunteers recently reached out to Puducherry, the Union Territory neighboring Tamil Nadu state where they met the Lieutenant Governor Smt. Tamilisai Soundarajan and handed over the first consignment of relief packages.

The organization is working in 43 villages in 17 Panchayats in the state even as it deals with revenue loss from indefinite postponement of all its programs.