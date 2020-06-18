Isha founder urges the world to unite to combat desertification

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 18 : : Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation Founder,Jaggi Vasudev strongly urged all elected governments and citizens globally to speak in one voice to ensure that leaders make ecology a mainstream issue on their election manifestos.

“This is not about you or me. In this generation, if we don’t act, we’re not a worthy generation, that’s all it means,” Sadhguru said while speaking at a webinar to commemorate World Day to Combat Desertification, being observed on June 17.

“If other nations do nothing about ecology, they may still survive and do well. In this country, if we don’t act now, we will leave a disastrous nation because our pressure on the land is unbelievable.

Most people don’t understand to what extent we have exploited it and how it actually translates to human life and to the life of the soil,” he said.

“Nature Based Solutions to Combat Desertification” was organized by the Foundation in association with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India.

Dr. Vivek Saxena, Country Representative of IUCN India while introducing the topic spoke about the urgent need to address desertification across the globe which threatens food security, habitats and livelihoods.

The conversation between Jaggi Vasudev and Deputy Executive Secretary –United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Dr Pradeep Monga, focused on the importance of adopting nature-based solutions such as Rally for Rivers and its project Cauvery Calling which were launched by Isha in 2017 and 2019 respectively, it said.

June 17 is annually observed as World Day to Combat Desertification and this year, it was marked by several online events where heads of state and civil society organizations came together to explore how policy formulation can reverse desertification globally.