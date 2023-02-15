Isha Gears Up To Celebrate Mahashivratri festival across 32 places in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

All are welcome to join the grand celebration for free

This year, Isha will host the Mahashivratri festival across 32 locations of Tamil Nadu, including the iconic celebrations in front of Adiyogi in Coimbatore. People from all walks of life can join the celebrations for free and will receive the Adiyogi Rudraksha as a prasad. Rudrakshas are the teardrops of Shiva and support physical and mental balance, cleanse the aura, and shield against negative energies.

Every year, Isha in Coimbatore hosts the iconic Mahashivratri celebrations grabbing global eyeballs. This year too, the nightlong festival will take place in front of Adiyogi on February 18th from 6 PM to 6 AM the next day. The event will be livestreamed in 32 other locations, including- Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Puducherry, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvarur, Nagercoil, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, and Dindigul, offering people the opportunity to imbibe the same atmosphere experienced in Adiyogi, Coimbatore. The event’s locations are listed on this page.

Starting with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanlinga, Isha Mahashivratri will begin with Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra and move to Sadhguru discourse, midnight meditations, and spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 3D projection video imaging show.

Performances from artists such as Tamil folk singer Velmurugan, Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, renowned Sitar artist Niladri Kumar, and Tollywood playback singer Ram Miriyala amongst many others will keep the devotees awake and electrified throughout the night. Also enthralling the audience with their vibrant performances will be Theyyam- The traditional fire dancers from Kerala, Janapada dancers from Karnataka, and dancers from Georgia.

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrating the Grace of Shiva, the Adi Guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates. Planetary positions on this night are such that there is a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system. It is enormously beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual well-being to stay awake and aware, keeping the spine vertical throughout the night.