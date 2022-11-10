Isha hands scholarships to tribal and village students!

Covai Post Network

Isha presented scholarships to 47 students, today, November 6th 2022, at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. To encourage girl child education, the majority notably comprise girls, with many of the students being first-generation graduates.

For over six years now, Isha has been offering scholarships to the students of tribal villages around Isha such as Dhanikandi, Seenghapathi, Nallurpathi, Mullangadu and other villages like Mathvarayapuram, Semmedu, Alandurai and Naraseepuram, who have studied in the Government school. The students come from lower socio-economic strata of society, and these scholarships ensure money doesn’t become a barrier to continuing their education.

The scholarship opens the door for students to study in many colleges including Coimbatore PSG School, Avinasilingam College, Karpagam College, Kongunadu College, Kalaimagal College, Perur Santhalinga Adigalar College, SNMV College, Karur Saratha Niketan.

Students, who were present along with their parents, were visibly happy after receiving the scholarships. The arrangements for the event were organized by alumni students who completed their education with Isha scholarship.

In addition to providing scholarships, Isha has been facilitating various educational activities including preparing students for government exams and educational services for the students of the tribal and village government schools who stopped their studies midway.