ISHA HOME SCHOOL HOSTS THE ASISC REGIONAL ATHLETIC MEET 2023

Isha Home School, Coimbatore hosted the 2-day CISCE Regional Athletic Meet (TN and PY) 2023 on 31st July and 1st August. Sixty-five schools from across the state and nearly 1400 athletes participated in this prestigious event. Located amidst the tranquil surroundings of the Velliangiri Mountains, Isha Home School strives to incorporate Sadhguru; the renowned Indian yogi, mystic and visionary; educational approach into its day-to-day teaching process.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi conducts sporting events under its aegis with the aim to create a sense of unity, integrity, honesty, fraternity, friendship and a true competitive spirit among the students of the CISCE affiliated schools.

Students competed in six categories, namely Sub-Junior (U-14) Boys and Girls, Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls, and Senior (U-19) Boys and Girls. Athletes were allowed to participate in a maximum of three track and field events, excluding the relay.

The opening ceremony which consisted of a march past of all the contenders, the unveiling of the Tricolour, a torch-lighting ceremony featuring Tamil Nadu’s best athletes and the recitation of the Athletes Oath set the stage for the ensuing competitions. Isha Home School also put up a short cultural program featuring its school’s signature martial march past followed by a Kalaripayattu demonstration by its senior-most students.

The Guest of Honour Padma Shri Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India, hoisted the flag and Chief Guest MrsSaroDhanarajan, Principal of St Judes Public High School, declared the meet officially open.

In the U-14 category, the individual champion award for girls went to Leah Margaret Rajiv from Ida Scudder School, and there was a three-

way tie for boys between S Y Thanvanth Raja from St Jude's Public School, and Ian Amanna and S K Prassana Srihari from Stanes School.

In the U-17 category, for girls, there was a tie between NelcySherlin J from Nazareth Convent High School and Junior College and Sadhana Ravi from St Michael's Academy, and the individual champion for boys went to Ruthresh Balaji from Riverside Public School.

In the U-19 category, for girls, there was a tie between Sanjanna from St Judes Public School and Shakthi Rajaram from Stanes School, and the individual champion award for boys went to Sawan S Reginold from St Jude's Public

School.

To ensure adherence to professional standards, the event was conducted and officiated by Mr. D. Srinivasan, Joint Secretary and Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Coimbatore District Athletics Association (CDAA) supported by Mr. V. Sivakumar, Vice Chairman of the Technical Committee of CDAA. They were supported by the students from Maruthi College

of Physical Education.