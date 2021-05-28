Isha offers 500 oxygen concentrators to TN Govt.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: 500 oxygen concentrators, 2 vehicles and several hundred PPE kits and masks were among the list of items offered by Isha to the Government of Tamil Nadu today. The items were handed over in a brief event organised for the purpose.

Minister of Health Education and Family Welfare Shri. M. Subramanian; Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Shri. R. Sakkarapani; Minister of Forests Shri. Ramachandran; and Member of Parliament from Pollachi Constituency Shri. Shanmugasundaram were present. Other dignitaries at the event included the Health Secretary Shri. Radhakrishnan; Coimbatore District Collector Shri. Nagarajan; Coimbatore Government Hospital Dean Smt. Nirmala; DRO Ramadhurai and former MLA Shri. Karthik.

Isha also contributed 500 PPE-kits, 5000 N95 face masks and 500 CPAP machines to the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Isha volunteers including Brahmacharies, full-time volunteers and Ashram residents have been working on the ground in several villages of Tamil Nadu for more than a year as part of the Isha COVID Action agenda to alleviate human suffering. Relief work includes daily serving of Nilavembu Kashayam to the community. The potent herbal drink strengthens the immune system and enables the body to fight infection. Volunteers are also teaching Yogic practices specially designed by Sadhguru to enhance immunity, strengthen the respiratory system and increase oxygen levels in the body. Other on-ground efforts include distribution of face masks, sanitizers and PPE besides beverages and snacks to frontline workers.

Eighteen Isha Crematoriums – Kayantha Sthanams – have also been pressed into round-the-clock service to ensure dignity in death for COVID victims and the bereaved