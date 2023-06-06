Isha this year aims to plant 1.1 crore trees across Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

On World Environment Day, Cauvery Calling Successfully Kick-starts Tree Plantation Drives at Coimbatore

With an aim to plant 1.1 cr trees in Tamil Nadu this year, Cauvery Calling, on the occasion of World Environment Day, kick-started its series of tree plantation drives in the state. As a part of this, a tree plantation ceremony was conducted today, June 5th, at D K Swaminathan Farm, Naraseemapuram. Mr M Shanmugam, MP, Aroma Ponnuswamy, Swami Ajay Chaitanya, Noyyal Trust, Manikandan, Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaippu, Krishnaswamy, Director, Velliangiri FPO, and Mrs Vanitha Mohan, Siruthuli, attended the event as special guests.

Member of Parliament for Pollachi Constituency Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said, “2 lakh saplings have been planted in agricultural lands in Thondamuthur so far through Isha’s ‘Pasumai Thondamuthur’ project. It is a matter of pride that the farmers are enthusiastically participating in this project which aims to increase green cover from 22 percent to 33 percent. Particularly, farmers should plant more trees in Noyal watershed areas and on agricultural lands.”

“On World Environment Day, I would like to extend my congratulations and thanks to organizations such as Velliangiri Uzhavan Producers Company, Cauvery Calling Movement, and other organizations working with the Tamil Nadu government to increase the green cover,” he added.

Similar to this event, tree planting ceremonies have been organized in all the major districts of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on June 4th and 5th. Around 1.6 lakh trees would be planted on nearly 140 farmers’ land. Farmers are planting valuable timber trees such as teak, red sandalwood, banyan, neem, mahogany, and rosewood which while improving their economic conditions benefits the environment.

Isha Begins “Plastic Free Noyyal River” Drive

Meanwhile, Pollachi MP Mr. K. Shanmugasundaram today inaugurated the “Plastic Free Noyyal River” Drive. Isha has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu government to revive the Noyyal River, the main water source for four districts including Coimbatore and Tirupur. Accordingly, Isha has been entrusted to remove the garbage from the first 4 km of the Noyyal River.

Joining the initiative, students of Isha Samskriti and Isha Home School came together today to begin the cleanliness of the river. Touched by the involvement and dedication of students, the Honorable MP appreciated their effort in preserving the environment.

Under the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ project, various NGOs including Isha have joined hands with the government in the long-term project of rejuvenating the Noyyal River. Organizations like Isha’s Velliangiri Uzhavan Producers Company and Cauvery Calling Movement are working to prevent the accumulation of sewage and garbage in the Noyyal River and are planting trees in the watershed area to ensure the river flows throughout the year.

Cauvery Calling Movement has also undertaken a project named ‘Pasumai Thondamuthur’ with an aim to plant 4 lakh trees in the Thondamuthur area. The movement was launched by Sadhguru in 2019 to rejuvenate the Cauvery River and to improve the economy of the farmers who depend on it. It aims to plant 242 crore trees in the agricultural lands in the Cauvery basin areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Last year the movement achieved the stupendous milestone of planting one crore trees in Tamil Nadu.

With an aim to encourage tree-based agriculture, the movement provides saplings to the farmers at a subsidized cost of Rs 3. The Cauvery Calling volunteers are regularly reaching out to the farmers, encouraging them to adopt tree-based agriculture. It is also assisting farmers in selecting trees that suit their soil and in conducting training sessions to facilitate the seamless adoption of the method. The movement further plants lakhs of saplings on memorials and birthdays of Nammazhwar, Nel Jayaraman, and Maram Thangaswamy. All three of them have supported and mentored the various environmental works of Isha from the beginning.