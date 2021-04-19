Isha to conduct Yoga sessions for prisoners across Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network





Continuing their ongoing commitment to bring wellbeing and immunity to prisoners across Tamil Nadu, Isha Foundation will hold special online Yoga sessions for 10 days starting today at all Central Prisons, Special Prisons for Women and District Prisons across Tamil Nadu. The sessions will be held in a total of 18 prisons in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Cuddalore and Palayankottai.

The sessions are aimed at improving the physical and mental well-being of prison inmates and staff and are especially designed to help them cope with the challenges of the pandemic. They will include simple yet powerful practices such as Simha Kriya, Upa Yoga and Yoga Namaskar. These practises have been proven to boost immunity and lung capacity in addition to enhancing one’s physical and mental wellbeing and bringing balance to the system.

The sessions will be conducted by Yoga teachers trained by Sadhguru. Isha has been conducting free Yoga sessions especially designed by Sadhguru for prisoners, for the last 28 years in Tamil Nadu prisons.