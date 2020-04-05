Isha to provide beds, oxygen for the proposed isolation ward at PHCs in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With the district administration is setting thebPrime Health Care Center in Poolumpatti on the outskirts up a 30-bedded isolation ward for coronavirus treatment, Isha Yoga Centre is extending support with all necessary accessories.

Isha is supporting the efforts with beddings, oxygen cylinders, medical supplies and related accessories like solar heaters and washing machines, an Isha release said Sunday.

There have been no no reported cases of COVID-19 in any of the communities surrounding the Yoga Center, which itself has been checked

regularly by officials from the state health department who have certified that no positive cases have been found, it said.

Further, the Foundation announced that a team of its volunteers are closely working with the state government to support the administration’s

efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu.

The Center shared a long-standing and close relationship with local villages and communities around its facility and Isha had recently offered its premises to the state government for use in case the outbreak accelerated in the region.

A team of volunteers are supporting government efforts in creating mass awareness in the villages around the Yoga Center.

Isha distributed around 600 protective kits which included face masks and hand sanitizers to law enforcement officials, health professionals, village workers and Panchayat officers in the Thondamuthur block.

The Foundation’s social arm, Isha Outreach, is helping the government department in raising awareness in the village communities through audio announcements and social media platforms, .