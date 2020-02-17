Isha Yoga Centre , Coimbatore, gearing up for grand Mahashivratri night on February 21

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Isha Yoga Centre is gearing up for the upcoming Mahashivratri festivities on February 21.

The 26th Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre will commence at 6 P. M. on 21st February in the presence of Sadhguru at Adiyogi and end at 6 A. M. the following morning.

The “Night with the Divine” is considered one of the most important and sacred nights in Indian culture and on the Isha Calendar.

Starting with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, this nightlong celebration will see Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Satsang with Sadhguru, midnight meditations, a spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, and musical and cultural performances by famous artists.

Maha Annadanam, an offering of food to all visitors, is also an integral part of the celebrations. Hundreds of volunteers are involved in cooking and distributing food to thousands of visitors. Sarpa Sutra and Rudraksh adorning Adiyogi will be offered to the devotees. The event is free and open to all.

Buses from various districts of Tamil Nadu have been arranged by volunteers, to ferry people to and from the venue. Special buses from Coimbatore to Isha Yoga Center have also been arranged.

Thousands of people from across the world are expected to be part of the festivities. The Isha Mahashivratri will be telecast on all major television networks in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and various other regional languages.

For more details please visit, isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri or call 83000 83111