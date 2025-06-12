  • Download mobile app
12 Jun 2025, Edition - 3621, Thursday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • “If Edappadi Palaniswami permits, a thousand young members from the Virudhunagar district AIADMK are prepared to take up arms and engage in battle under my command.” – Former AIADMK Minister Rajendra Balaji
  • “India is ready to deal with any counter-attack by Pakistan” – Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
  • Central govt orders extension of CBI Director Praveen Sood’s tenure for another year
Travel

Coimbatore

Isuzu Motors India rolls-out Nationwide I-Care Monsoon Service Camp Service Camp to be held from June 16th to 21st

Covai Post Network

June 12, 2025

Share

Coimbatore : In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Monsson camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 16th to 21st June till during this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles. Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: – Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up,10% discount on Labour* ,5% discount on Parts*,5% discount on Lubes & Fluids*,10% Discount on Retail RSA purchase*, Free ‘REGEN’.The Monsoon Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahilyanagar, Ahmedabad, Ambikapur, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Barmer, Bathinda, Bhandup, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Bilaspur, Calicut, Chatrapathi Sambhaji Nagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Durgapur, Ernakulam, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hisar, Howrah, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Indore, Itanagar, Jaigaon, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kadapa, Karnal, Khammam, Kolaphur, Kolkata, Kottayam, Kurnool , Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nellore, Nerul, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ratnagiri, Satara, Shivamogga, Sikar, Silliguri, Solapur, Srinagar, Surat, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trichy, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakapatnam. Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or visit https://www.isuzu.in/servicebooking.html for service booking. Customers can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿