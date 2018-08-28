  • Download mobile app

28 Aug 2018

Its going to be an out and out eco-friendly Ganesh Chathurthi this year

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

COIMBATORE: With only a few days left for Ganesh Chathurthi festival, idol makers are busy collecting materials to make eco-friendly idols of the elephant God.

The idols, which were usually made with plaster of Paris, which is not biodegradable and painted with toxic and harmful chemicals, have been banned by the State Government. Even the State Pollution Control Board has laid down several regulations in order to protect the environment.

According to Ram Mohan of Periyanaickenpalayam, idol makers have started collecting materials to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

“The Government has banned idols that are made with plaster of Paris. We have decided to make idols with clay and seeds this year.

The seeds include tulsi, neem and lady’s finger. For colouring the idols, we are going to use turmeric (for yellow), kum kum (for red), holy ash (viboothi – for white). Idols will be made in 5, 7, and 11 inch. This year it is going to be a completely eco-friendly Ganesh Chathurthi.

We can even immerse these idols at home. The seeds will sprout and grow into small plants,” he said.

“The idols even if immersed in water bodies will not harm the aquatic animals. People need not worry about this,” Ram Mohan added.

