Jagan, Ahamed win for TVS Racing, Ann Jennifer takes top honours in Girls race

Coimbatore : Seven-times National champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) salvaged an otherwise wretched weekend by winning the Pro-Stock 165cc race while his team-mate KY Ahamed topped the premium Pro-Stock 301-400cc race as the first round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concluded at the Kari Motor Speedway, here today.

Jagan, participating in both the Pro-Stock categories, hadsuffered setbacks on Friday when he finished third in the 165cc class and sixth in the 01-400cc race after leading in both the races.

A snapped chain and a collision with another rider cost him definite victories.Today, he suffered engine problems in the second 301-400cc race when looking set for victory to finish fourth. However, he shrugged off these `

incidents to post a superb win in the second 165cc race that was reduced to three laps from the scheduled 12 due to crashes leading to red-flag.

Meanwhile, last year’s champion in the Girls category, Ann Jennifer led a 1-2 finish for Sparks Racing along with Ryhana Bee despite a poor start. Starting from pole position, Jennifer was the last to leave from the grid when the lights went out with her bike stuck in neutral gear. However, she recovered quickly and eased her way to the front to carve out a fine win with Bee following her home while private entrant

Nivetha Jessica moved up a spot from fourth to third after the disqualification of Alisha Abdullah (Team Alisha Abdullah) on a technical infringement.

Ahamed, who idolizes Jagan, paced himself well to win the 301-400cc race ahead of team-mate Deepak Ravi Kumar and Satyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing).

Incidentally, both Ravi Kumar and Ahamed, who had finished in that order in the first race on Saturday, were subsequently disqualified as their bikes failed the post-race scrutiny on technical infringements.

Consequently, Raju was declared winner.

“Yes, it is a big relief to finally win a race this weekend. Things haven’t gone my way and so, I was determined to come good. I opened up a good lead at the start and again on restart after the red flag stoppage,” said a beaming Jagan.

“Not the best start! I forgot my bike was in neutral gear when the lights went off. I saw all other riders going past me and I panicked a bit. I was under pressure for a good start which I had practiced this morning. Anyway, I put my head down and managed to move up with every lap and finally hit the front. I am happy to have won,” said Jennifer.

Bengaluru’s Annish Samson (Team Speed Up Racing) won in the Stock 165cc class (Race 2) for Novice riders after a tough fight. Private entrant Manoj Y came in second ahead of Saturday’s Race 1 winner Vijay S (Sparks Racing).

The results (Provisional):

National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race 2, 12 laps): 1. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (13 mins, 57.299 secs); 2. Deepak Ravi Kumar (TVS Racing) (13:57.735); 3. Satyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing) (14:24.204). Race 1 (10 laps, revised, held on Saturday): 1. Satyanarayana Raju (Gusto Racing) (11:58.709); 2. Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) (12:02.200); 3. Asfak Ahamed (Team Speedup Racing) (12:11.783).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race 2, 3 laps): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (03:43.700); 2. Sarath Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) (03:47.127); 3. Deepak Ravi Kumar (TVS Racing) (03:50.403).

Stock 165cc Novice (Race 2, 10 laps): 1. Annish Samson (Speed Up Racing) (13:29.962); 2. Manoj Y (Pvt) (13:31.444); 3. Vijay S (13:31.639).

Girls (8 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (10:59.795); 2. Ryhana Bee (Sparks Racing) (11:01.505); 3. Nivetha Jessica (Pvt) (11:26.302).

One-Make Championship – TVS Open (RTR 310) Race 2 (10 laps): 1. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai) (12:23.195); 2. Vysakh Soban (Cherthala) (12:24.288); 3. S Sivanesan (Chennai) (12: 29.902).

Novice (RTR 200) Race 2 (10 laps): 1. Sanjay Kumar (Coimbatore) (13:32.248); 2. Annish Samson (Bengaluru) (13:33.010); 3. Veera Ashwin Lal (Madurai) (13:35.171).

Idemitsu Honda Talent Cup (Novice, CBR 150) Race 2 (10 laps): 1. Lal Nunsanga (13:43.839); 2. Varoon (13:43.841); 3.Charan T (13:46.194).