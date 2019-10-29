  • Download mobile app
29 Oct 2019, Edition - 1568, Tuesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Maharashtra poll results a rap on knuckles of arrogant rulers: Shiv Sena
  • Haryana govt formation LIVE: ‘BJP is going to form govt in Haryana,’ says CM Manohar Lal
  • IMD issues cyclone alert for Goa, south Konkan and Karnataka.
Travel

Coimbatore

Japan company starts local production in LMW facility for Indian market

Covai Post Network

October 29, 2019

Coimbatore : Japan-based DMG MORI, a major machine manufacturers of the world, Tuesday commenced its local production for Indian market.

The production is being outsourced to Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) here which makes possible a shorter lead time until delivery than domestic production in Japan, a company release said here.

DMG MORI’s highly-reliable machine contributes to boosting productivity of customers in the remarkably growing Indian market.

The CMX 600 Vi features wide work envelope, high rigidity, High-Performance Spindle and Workability, Maintainability and Reliability, it said.

A total of 10 units will be manufactured per month from LMW.

The company provides products that are highly functional, reliable and worthy of investment to respond to customer needs in the world.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿