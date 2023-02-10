Join the Mahashivratri celebration at Isha For Free Online registration is compulsory

Covai Post Network

Mahashivratri in Isha is a grand affair including guided meditations by Sadhguru, music, dance, and a cultural extravaganza creating an ideal ambience for the unfolding of an intense spiritual experience. People wishing to join the Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore and register free online at https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/attend-in-person/

Those registering for free will be assigned the ‘Tamiraparani’ seating area. Seats in the bay will be allocated on a first come first-serve basis.

Following the successful registration, an E-passes will be delivered to the registered email address. Those registered should present this e-pass at the entrance ticket booth next to the Malaivasal, the main entrance to Isha, on February 18 to obtain the entry wristband.

Starting with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanlinga, Isha Mahashivratri will begin with Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra and move to Sadhguru discourse, midnight meditations, and spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 3D projection video imaging show.

Keeping the participants awake and dancing will be renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala and Tamil playback singer Velmurugan. Like every year, the much-sought performances by Isha Foundation’s homegrown brand- Sounds of Isha, and dance performances by Isha Samskriti promise to heighten the mystical aura of the night.