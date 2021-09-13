Kalakari to showcase women filmmakers and their films

Covai Post Network





The 6th edition of the kalakari film festival will feature over 500 women-oriented films. It will also promote movies by women filmmakers from various Indian regions.

Stating this,its organizer Mr.Rishi Nikam said that the main objective of the upcoming festival is to provide a platform for artistes of India to showcase their talent to the world.

Pointing out that the event will also help them gain recognition, he said that a film has no gender and its creator should not be judged solely by their gender.

These women refused to conform to the structures and claimed their much deserved emancipation.He added the debate about women in the film industry has been going on for a long time. This year, the kalakari festival is taking a step towards recognizing women behind the camera.

It aims to support female filmmakers in redefining the uncaptured cinema of the world.

“We are a great team comprising talented individuals such as Aditya itoriya and Priya yadav” he said.Kalakari has gained popularity due to its unique style of storytelling. This festival will also feature various prominent celebrities from all around the world.