Kazakhstan aid to combat Covid-19 reaches India

In tune with their strategic partnership, the Government of Kazakhstan recently extended humanitarian assistance to India to help it deal with the serious epidemiological situation now prevailing in the country.

On the orders of the Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev two cargo aircrafts reached New Delhi with medical masks, respirators,protective suits and portable artificial lung ventilation devices,weighing several tons manufactured in Kazakhstan..

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport the aid was officially handed over by

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev to the Director of the Eurasian Department of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Bandaru Wilsonbabu.

On May 4, President Tokayev had sent a telegram to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep solidarity with the Indian nation in combating the devastating COVID-19 surge in the country and on May 7,he had ordered his Government to dispatch the

necessary assistance to the Indian authorities. It may be recalled that in 2020, India had sent hydroxychloroquine tablets to help Kazakhstan fight the pandemic.