KCP Infra Limited secures ₹434 Crores HAM Project in Madhya Pradesh

KCP Infra Limited, a renowned Infra Developer in the roads and infrastructure development sector, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious ₹434.98 crore Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. This notable achievement marks the company’s inaugural foray into HAM projects.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has invited bids for the construction of the Rewa Bypass, a project that will upgrade the section of NH-30 from Ratahara Chowk to Chorhata Chowk to a four-lane road with paved shoulders and service roads. The project, valued at ₹434.98 crore, is set to be executed under the HAM model.

The awarding of HAM project is a testament to KCP Infra’s growing capabilities and its ability to take on complex infrastructure development projects. As the company ventures into HAM projects for the first time, it demonstrates its confidence in delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions that meet the evolving needs of the nation.

KCP Infra Ltd, renowned for its extensive work across the five southern states of India, is now looking to expand its footprint nationwide. The company specializes in a wide range of infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, pipelines, railways, metro systems, and buildings, typically operating under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts.

KCP Infra Limited Managing Director KCP Chandra Prakash said “KCP Infra has been a trailblazer in various infrastructure projects, particularly smart city initiatives in Tamil Nadu. Noteworthy projects include Multilevel parking facilities in Chennai and Coimbatore, the Model Road in Coimbatore, and the renovation of significant ponds such as Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valangulam, Kurichi Ponds. The company is also recognized for the construction of the Thiruvalluvar Statue made of Tamil characters, the renovation of the Race Course Walking Floor, and the Guduvanchery Maraimalai Nagar Eight Lane project.”

“On September 27, 2023, KCP Infra Limited received national recognition, winning the first prize for its work on the Coimbatore Corporation in the build environment category among 88 smart cities in India. The company’s projects were also rated the best in South India.” KCP Infra Limited Managing Director KCP Chandra Prakash added.

In addition to these achievements, KCP Infra entered into a significant agreement with Zetwerk Manufacturing Private Limited on October 11, 2022.

This partnership aims to execute projects across India at a cost of ₹5000 crore. Furthermore, KCP Infra Ltd has signed an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Company to carry out various infrastructure pipeline works worth of ₹200 crore.

KCP Infra’s successful bid for the Rewa Bypass project in Madhya Pradesh not only showcases its expanding capabilities, but also emphasizes its commitment to contributing to India’s infrastructure growth on a national scale.