Udhagamandalam: Keep Sathankulam out of the Nilgiris. With this sentiment growing,following the posting of Mr.D.Kumar, erstwhile0fficer of the Sathankulam police station as Additional Superintendent of Police (Enforcement),the Nilgiris, various outfits and a number of Individuals,representing a cross section of the society in the district have decided to impress on the government the need to revoke the posting.

Taking umbrage to the decision of the authorities concerned to post Mr.Kumar in Ooty,the ‘Namma Nilgiris’ an umbrella body of concerned citizens of the district,wondered why a renowned and beautiful place like the Nilgiris was being viewed as a ‘punishment area’ by successive governments. Pointing out that the Nilgiris enjoyed the reputation of being peaceful and relatively crime free,the forum proposes to urge the government to keep controversial officers like Mr.Kumar away from this district.

Meanwhile a petition seeking cancellation of the posting was submitted on Thursday by a forum called Federation of Nilgiris District All Political Parties to the Superintendent of Police ,the Nilgiris Dr.V.Sasi Mohan.