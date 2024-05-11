Keeraikadai.com launches ‘Herbal Tea Twist’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore-based Keeraikadai.com, a popular one-stop store that provides multiple varieties of greens and plant-based natural food products launched its new product called ‘Herbal Tea Twist’ .

Popular TV personality Erode Mahesh launched the product in the presence of Sriram, Founder & CEO, Keeraikadai.com and various Invited special guests.

Speaking at the event, Sriram said that in the last 5 years Keeraikadai.com has introduced many different greens-based products such as Greeny Dip, Thick Soup, Crunchy Cookies. The latest product that the company has launched today; Herbal Tea Twist, comes in three variants such as Chamomile Tea, Hibiscus Tea and Blue Pea Tea, and each have its own set of scientifically proven health benefits.

Chamomile is a good muscle relaxant and a tea brewed using the buds of Chamomile will promote sleep. Tea bewed using Hibiscus will assist in controlling blood pressure while Blue Pea Tea will aid in weight loss.

Each pack contains meticulously cleaned and dried flower buds that were grown in a controlled environment in an organic way and hand-picked and hygienicly packed. The tea should be brewed as per the directions given in the pack. Individuals over 5 years of age can consume this drink once a day. Each pack has 60 servings.

From today, the products can be purchased pan India across 25,000 pin codes via the website www.herbalteatwist.com.

When asked if this move from Greens to Herbal tea means that Keeraikadai.com will concentrate on other veggie-based food products, Sriram said that they are always ready to come up with new products that are plant-based. He said the keeraikadai.com team is currently doing an R&D to create a news product that will feature dark chocolates and greens. It will be launched soon.

Special invitee, Erode Mahesh appreciated the sincere efforts that Keeraikadai.com is taking to promote healthy diet among the public, and he urged the public to take greens at least once in 3 or 4 days.

For More Details : 99947 69898