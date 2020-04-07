  • Download mobile app
07 Apr 2020, Edition - 1729, Tuesday
KMCH donates Rs One Crore for Corona Virus Relief

Covai Post Network

April 7, 2020

Coimbatore : Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), one of the leading hospitals here, today donated Rs.One Crore to the
Chief Minister Relief Fund towards Corona Virus Relief.

In addition, the hospital donated protective body wear and 1,200 litres of liquid sanitiser worth Rs.10 lakh for the benefit of over 900 sanitation workers of Coimbatore Corporation.

KMCH Chairman Dr. Nalla G. Palaniswami handed the cheque for Rs .one crore to S.P. Velumani, Municipal Administration minister in the presence District Collector, K. Rajamani. 

The hospital has over 300 workers from North India on contract basis and keeping their welfare in mind, it has come forward to bear the food expenses for these migrant workforce.

KMCH has recently started a 128 bed hospital exclusively for Covid 19 patients, with dedicated doctors, nurses and paramedical staff

