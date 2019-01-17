Kodanadu allegation a drama scripted by enemies: Thambidurai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The accusation linking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy with the Kodanadu murder and heist was nothing buta drama scripted by ‘some enemies’, AIADMK MP and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, M Thambidurai said Thursday.

“There is no truth in it. it is a drama scripted by some enemies and a political conspiracy to divert the attention and resort to blackmail,” Thambidurai said.

The attempt to tarnish the image of chief minister will not succeed and the policy of the DMK was always to foist false charges against AIADMK, he told reporters after garlanding the statue of AIADMK founder, M G Ramachandran on his 102 Birthday.

Stating that his party was in a position to win all the 40 seats in Lok Sabha (39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry) elections, he said that the attempt to stop this victory by DMK-Congress combine will not not succeed.

DMK president, M K Stalin was visiting and conducting gramasabhas with an eye on panchayat polls and the party will not not win in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls, he said.

To a question as to why Stalin decided to attend the meeting organised by West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamatha Banerjee, who is opposed to the candidature of Congress president, Rahul Gandhi for prime ministership, Thambidurai said it could be because DMK wanted to be a member of the Government that is formed after general elections (Stalin had proposed the name Rahul for the prime minister’s post).

Stating that it was ridiculous from the part of Auditor S Gurumurthy to say that AIADMK should ally with BJP to help it to gain foothold in the State, he said “when we are trying to grow, there is no chance of AIADMK taking BJP on its shoulder.”

The decision on the alliance will be taken at the time elections by the party coordinator and his deputy, Thambidurai said.