Kotak Securities Launches Kotak Stockshaala – A Free Multilingual Video and Text based Learning Platform

Kotak Securities, one of India’s leading brokerage house, announces the launch of Kotak Stockshaala – a free multilingual learning platform offering capital market education to investors and traders across the country.

The platform, also accessible via Kotak Neo App, offers learning in two formats:

1.Video-Based Courses: Three structured courses featuring short, snackable chapters that cover both basic and advanced concepts. These are currently available in Hinglish. To be launched in English soon.

2. Text-Based Courses: Five comprehensive courses divided into over 200 easy-to-understand chapters, available in English and Hindi. Additional regional languages will be introduced soon.

With over 4.92 crore active demat accounts in India as of March 2025, there is a growing need for structured, practical learning solutions. Kotak Stockshaala addresses this demand by offering high-quality, accessible content on financial literacy and capital markets to aspiring market participants from across the diverse landscape of India.

Speaking on the launch of the innovative learning platform, Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities, emphasized, “At Kotak Securities, we believe that financial empowerment begins with knowledge. With the launch of Kotak Stockshaala, our new learning platform—featuring free, comprehensive video and text-based content—we’re making investing education accessible to every Indian, regardless of their background or experience.

Our goal is to nurture confident investors by breaking down complex concepts into easy, engaging lessons that anyone can understand and apply.”

Kotak Stockshaala is designed to democratize capital market knowledge, enabling every investor and trader to deepen their understanding and enhance their investment journey. The firm aims to expand the platform to include 10 courses by the end of the year.

Ashish Nanda, President & Chief Digital Business Officer, Kotak Securities, says, “In today’s dynamic financial landscape, continuous learning is not just an advantage—it’s a necessity. Our new platform is designed to serve both newcomers and seasoned traders. For beginners, we offer structured, easy-to-understand content to build a strong foundation. For experienced traders, we plan to create advanced modules to refine strategies and stay ahead of market trends. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering every investor with the knowledge they need to succeed.”

The learning module is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels covering the entire spectrum of financial literacy and capital markets for investors and traders.

Kotak Stockshaala is open and accessible to all at:

https://www.kotaksecurities.com/stockshaala/

Video courses are also available on the Kotak Stockshaala YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@KotakStockshaala

For daily learning tips, follow Kotak Stockshaala on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kotakstockshaala/