Kovai Nadigar Sangam to seek sops for retired actors, folk artistes

Umaima Shafiq

The Kovai Nadigar Sangam, a five-year-old organisation of nearly 149 members, held its executive meeting at SVT Hall, Sivananda Colony, in Tatabad on September 20. This Nadigar Sangam’s members are mostly character actors and theatre artistes.

K Marudhu, its honourable secretary and Coimbatore Press Club President told The Covai Post, “Some major decisions were taken at the meeting. We plan to give families of deceased members financial aid, help with their children’s education and canvass for government subsidies for retired actors. The Sangam’s members work in films, television and theatre throughout India. In Coimbatore we stage dramas and street plays for many government schemes and awareness programmes highlighting AIDS, voter identification and election rights, rainwater harvesting and others.”

These plays are conducted at all public places like bus stands, schools, public parks and even auditoriums. “We hire technicians for camera, lights and editing work as our members are all actors. These plays are sponsored by the government but other plays are funded by Sangam money and private parties.

“Coimbatore is a popular shooting spot due to the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats and other locations. Many of our actors have achieved fame and won Kalaimamani and Valarum Kalaimamani awards. Veeramuthu, an actor who died two months ago won the Mudumani award in 2018. I have also won the Valarum Kalaimamani award and many senior actors have been honoured by theatre lovers in Coimbatore,” added Marudhu.

He said that the Kovai Nadigar Sangam was a platform to showcase folk arts which were losing out to modern theatre and films. “We do hope that the government will give some subsidy to such folk artistes, who are keeping our traditions alive,” said Marudhu.

Shahul, another Kovai Nadigar Sangam member said, “Our president Anbumuthu died last week and the September 20 meeting was to pay homage and fix a date for fresh office bearer elections in the Sangam.”