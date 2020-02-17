  • Download mobile app
17 Feb 2020, Edition - 1679, Monday
Coimbatore

Kovai Wonder Women: Celebrating women who create wonders

Covai Post Network

February 17, 2020

Coimbatore : “Kovai Wonder Woman 2020” will be organised by Prozone mall in Saravanampatti to encourage and honour aspiring women enthusiasts of various fields in Coimbatore and its vicinity.

This event is the third edition of the series of Kovai Wonder Woman which is held on 8th of March every year.

This event honours extraordinary women who excel in professions such as advocates, entrepreneurs, social-activists, agriculturists, NGO’s, laureates, writers, sports women, drivers, designers, photographers, artists, musicians, doctors, creative thinkers, mechanics, journalists, IPS officers and others.

There is a women who excels in all these fields in the recent years. Hence, individuals can nominate themselves or recommend other professionals to register for this prestigious award which will be the last programme of the event. Few distinguished women will be presented with a special title called “KWWiCON2020”

“There is women in every profession because there is no world without them.”

This platform that brings out the talent present in women is followed by a series of events including expos, entertainment programmes and a marathon called “Freedom run”

Register through wwww.kovaiwonderwoman.com

