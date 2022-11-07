KPA commemorates anniversary with gratitude

Covai Post Network

It’s 16 solid years since we started our academy but today (Nov 7 )hold a very special place in our hearts for it’s the day our dream came in to reality of having a big campus with good infrastructure that stand tall amidst one with nature.

7th November 2022 marked as the ninth anniversary of our NEW campus – Kaumaram Prashanthi Academy- (A school for children with special needs)

We are who we are and where we are today because of immense and never-ending support and love from our students, parents, KPA Management & staff, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and special mention our Swamigal Kumaraguruparar.

We render our gratitude wholeheartedly to Swami Kumaraguruparar, Chairman, Kaumaram Madalayam, at every step of the way, he lightened our yoke and turned every thorn into a rose petal.

Our success depends on accepting our children completely as they are and to explore their areas of interest so that they might discover what they really love to do and to bring the best out of them, and that is what inspires us to work hard and to focus on giving them the best in every way possible. Huge thanks to our parents who believed in us and trusted our work.

We whole-heartedly like to thank each and everyone who has helped us and supported to continuously grow in these nine long years at our new campus.

Miles to go amd more to accomplish….