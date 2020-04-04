Kumaraguru opens door to accommodate 100 migrant workers and provide food

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Kumaraguru Action for Relief and Empowerment (KARE), an extended arm of Kumaraguru Institutions, is supporting the frontline workers through local government by providing Food and Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPE) and sanitizers made in-house at the Institutions.

KARE has served 3,735 meals, 2,500 masks, 1200 liquid sanitizer packs, 500 kg of rice, in areas including Saravanampatti, Chinnavedampatti,

Vellaikinar, Koundampalayam and Pollachi.

Kare was created in November 2015 to support people affected by natural calamities and since then it has been actively involved in planning and putting into action concrete steps and has empowered people to get back to normal,

productive lives.

In view of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of countrywide lock down due to the widespread of nCOVID-19 around 100 migrant labourers have been provided food and accommodation at Kumaraguru Campus and social

distancing has been strictly followed.

Similarly Nallaram Trust, run by social activist, S P Anbarasan is also feeding 3,000 persons, particularly migrant workers and needy, daily, three times, at various locations .