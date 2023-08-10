Launch of PSG GRD Science & Technology Museum

Covai Post Network

PSG & Sons Charities, a 97-year edifice spans impact across the lifetime of an individual right from the School to Graduation across disciplines and in turn society at large. This marks the definitive era of education in this part of the country.PSG has a strong network of alumni who nurture fondness and solidarity with their institution. The Alumni have been active participants in the institution- building process and contribute immensely with mind and matter to make PSG Institutions, the best among the most reputed institutions in the country.

The PSG-GRD Science & Technology Museum is an initiative of the PSG Tech Alumni Foundation in the honour of one man none other than the most revered educationist Dr. G R Damodaran who set the agenda for generations of innovators and innovations. This Science and Technology Museum is a reiteration of alumni commitment to the founding principles of their alma mater “Let there be charity so that other people may share my family’s prosperity PSG-GRD Science & Technology Museum The PSG-GRD Science & Technology Museum is an incubation of future ideas to give the general public and students of the region a glimpse of their world through a gallery of technology embedded infrastructure.

The museum will feature over 150 interactive exhibits, a 100-seater 12D theatre, Science on a Sphere exploration systems, Augmented Reality, Gallery of Basic Science, Rockets, Satellites, Energy, Mobility & lot more. The exhibits & gallery aim to ignite passion for science in young minds as well inspire with enriching experiences.

PSG & Sons Charities Trust is the key contributor to this project. The Museum building is adjacent to the Auditorium at the PSG I-Tech Campus, Neelambur, Coimbatore. It is 30,000 square ft over 3 floors and reflects the benevolence of the institution & their commitment to the cause.

PSG & Sons Charities Trust is contributing the land and building and the museum exhibits around Rs 25 crores will be collectively contributed by PSG Alumni.