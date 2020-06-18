Leopard death, three teams formed to nab those who put barbed fence

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Forest department is on the lookout for persons, who have reportedly kept barbed fence on the boundary of a mill compound in Sirumugai forest limits, following the death of the 4-year old female leopard.

The leopard was caught in the barbed fence four days ago and sustained serious injuries on the head and abdomen and was under treatment. However it died last evening, without responding to treatment.

The officials from Sirumugai are investigating the matter and formed three special teams to nab the culprits.