  • Download mobile app
14 Jun 2020, Edition - 1797, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders stricter lockdown on weekends, public holidays
  • India asks UK not to consider any request for asylum by Vijay Mallya
  • India’s COVID-19 tally nears 2.9 lakh; Almost 1 lakh cases in June so far
Travel

Coimbatore

Leopard entangled in barbed wire fence rescued with abdomen injuries

Covai Post Network

June 14, 2020

Coimbatore : After five hour long efforts, forest department officials rescued a leopard which was entangled in a barbed wire fence in a private mill compound in Sirumugai limits, some 45 kms from here today.

Hearing the sound of a leopard, some villagers who went to cut hay, noticed the animal struggling to come out from the fence at Channamalaikarad and informed forest department officials.

The officials, with a veterinary doctor rushed to the spot and tried to bring out the 4-year old leopard without any harm and managed to relieve
it after struggling for nearly five and half hours, department sources said.

Since the animal had sustained serious injuries in the abdomen due to Sharp edge of the fence, it was taken to the Mettupalayam veterinary hospital for treatment.

A veterinarian, Sukumar from here had gone to Mettupalayam to examine the leopard. If the injuries are grievous, the animal will be taken to some other big hospital, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿