Leopard kills two goats in Madukkarai area

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in an area in Madukkarai on the outskirts, when the residents noticed a leopard attacking goats in the early hours of today.

The residents came out of their houses after hearing the bleating of the goats reared by one Moideen in Vinayakar Temple and noticed that the goats were being attacked by a leopard.

However, the leopard managed to escape, but they found two goats dead and two others injured in the attack.

On information, forest department officials rushed to the spot and ensured the people in the area to control the menace of the leopard.

The department also decided to keep camera to watch the movement of the carnivores.