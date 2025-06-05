Let’s pledge on World Environment Day to prevent environmental pollution and revitalize the earth – G Square Group Founder and Managing Director – Bala Ramajayam

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, June 05: This World Environment Day, we acknowledge that the health of the planet is paramount and reaffirm our commitment to responsible development. The real estate sector is resource-intensive, apart from being a huge consumer of energy. We therefore believe that it is important to encourage environmentally-conscious construction practices. In this context, the theme of World Environment Day, “Ending Global Plastic Pollution,” is pertinent. The theme is a reminder that environmental health and human well-being are interlinked. Plastics are non-biodegradable and take decades to decompose. They enter the food chain and harm marine and human life. As real estate developers, we must play our part in combating plastic pollution by ensuring that we source sustainable construction materials. Materials such as bamboo and reclaimed wood are durable and leave a lower environmental footprint. Minimizing packaging on-site and promoting recycling and composting will also prove beneficial. At G Square, we are committed to integrating these sustainable practices into our ongoing and future projects, working toward construction methods that prioritize both quality and environmental stewardship. A holistic approach will go a long way in mitigating plastic pollution and shaping a healthier, greener planet for future generations. As part of our green initiatives, we have already planted 6.36 lakh plants across our projects and plan to plant an additional 50,000 saplings at our flagship Seven Hills project in Coimbatore to mark this Environment Day