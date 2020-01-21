  • Download mobile app
21 Jan 2020
Coimbatore

Life sentence for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 21, 2020

Coimbatore : The POCSO court here today sentenced a youth to undergo life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl two years ago.

The prosecution case was that Sathishkumar, aged 27, hailing from a village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode distict, had abducted the 16-year old girl, in February, 2017 and taken to a lonely place and sexually assaulted, as the girl had spurned his love offer.

Case was going on in the POCSO Court and delivering the judgement, Judge Radhika awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.2,000.

Sathishkumar is lodged in the Central Jail. .

