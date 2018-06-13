Life-term convict dies in Coimbatore jail

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A life-term murder convict lodged in the Central Jail here, died of massive chest pain in the wee hours today.

Chinnakalai(47) nof Rasipuram in Namakkal district was sentenced in 2007 in a murder case the previous year, police said.

He developed sudden chest pain around midnight and officials, hearing its screams, took him to the government hospital and was declared brought dead.