14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Coimbatore

Life-term convict dies in Coimbatore jail

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Coimbatore : A life-term murder convict lodged in the Central Jail here, died of massive chest pain in the wee hours today.

Chinnakalai(47) nof Rasipuram in Namakkal district was sentenced in 2007 in a murder case the previous year, police said.

He developed sudden chest pain around midnight and officials, hearing its screams, took him to the government hospital and was declared brought dead.

