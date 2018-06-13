14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
- India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
- 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
- Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
- One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
- Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
- JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
- J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
- AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
- Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Life-term convict dies in Coimbatore jail
Covai Post Network
June 13, 2018
Coimbatore : A life-term murder convict lodged in the Central Jail here, died of massive chest pain in the wee hours today.
Chinnakalai(47) nof Rasipuram in Namakkal district was sentenced in 2007 in a murder case the previous year, police said.
He developed sudden chest pain around midnight and officials, hearing its screams, took him to the government hospital and was declared brought dead.