Lifer dies of massive heart attack

Coimbatore : A 56-year old life convict for murder died of massive heart attack at the Central Prison here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ramasamy, hailing from Anupparpalayam in Tirupur district was sentenced for life imprisonment with regard to a murder case and lodged in the Central jail in January last year.

Hearing the screams of Ramasamy around 4 AM, the jail officials rushed him to the government hospital. However, the doctors attending to him declared him brought dead, due to heart attack, police siad.

Police have registered a case and investigating.