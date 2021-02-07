Light vehicles can use Kalhatty ghat road from February 8

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Beginning February 8,the ban on plying light vehicles on the steep Kalhatty ghat road connecting Ooty with Masinagudy, will be lifted.

Stating this here on Saturday,the Superintendent of Police,the Nilgiris Dr.V.SasiMohan said that following a number of accidents occurring on the road extending over 22.2 kilometres,the ban had been imposed in 2019.Only local and ’emergency’ vehicles had been allowed.A check post had also been opened at Thalaikundah,at the head of the Kalhatty road.

Following representations made recently by some trade and farm bodies, it had been decided,in consultation with the district administration, to lift the ban.

However Dr.SasiMohan added that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use the road and after dusk no vehicles including cars will be permitted.

All the motorists will be asked to descend only in second gear and not exceed 20 kilometres per hour.