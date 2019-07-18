  • Download mobile app
18 Jul 2019, Edition - 1465, Thursday
Coimbatore

Lions Club Hill City announces Rs 15L worth new projects

Covai Post Network

July 18, 2019

Coimbatore : The Lions Club of Coimbatore Hill City has taken up service projects worth Rs 15 lakh in different fields.

Accordingly, the club will donate Rs 50,000 to a Single Teachers School, a unit of Vivekananda Rural Development Society, at Chennai and Rs 1 lakh to the police department for installing CCTVs at public places.

Other projects include 475 kg of rice donation to orphanage, Rs 5,000 financial aid to a poor girl to buy bicycle and Rs 7 lakh as contribution to Melvinjones, Club PRO S Prabhakaran said in a statement.

The projects were announced at the installation held last night of new office-bearers for 2019 and 2020.

Lion Nitish Kuttan was elected president, Sridhar secretary, Saravanaraja treasurer, and Prabhakaran first vice-president, region chairman Dr V Srinivasa Giri announced.

The club also sponsored three new clubs, Lions Club of Coimbatore Majestic, Lions Club of Royal City and Lions Club of Paradise with 75 new members, he said.

