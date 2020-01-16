Liver transported from Madurai to Coimbatore hospital by Helicopter

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 16 : A woman patient suffering liver problem, was saved by a brain dead youth, whose liver was airlifted from Madurai and transplanted on the patient in a Coimbatore hospital Thursday.

The 21 year old Sarathkumar of Ramanathapuram District was declared brain dead after he met with a road accident and the parents came forward to donate his organs. The woman, a patient in Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) with liver problems was in need of a liver transplant.

With the permission from TRANSTAN, a team from KMCH went to Madurai and along with Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute team performed a joint surgery and retrieved the liver from the deceased.

The organ was airlifted by helicopter and transported to KMCH within 30 minute, KMCH Release said.

The organ was successfully transplanted to the patient in dire need of liver. “Since it would take hours to bring the organ from Madurai byroad, we decided to airlift it by helicopter. The organ was brought on time and the

transplant team Dr.Paari Vijayaraghavan, Dr.Maheswaran, Dr.Arulraj and Dr.Aravindh successfully performed the transplantation,” KMCH Chairman, Dr Nalla G Palanisamy said.

Palaniswami also thanked the donor’s Family for their invaluable decision.