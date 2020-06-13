Living out the lockdown safely and happily at Brindavan Senior Citizens’ Homes

Covai Post Network

The residents say there cannot be better place to live, now, with everything delivered at the doorstep and with medical help at hand and a great sense of reassurance from the caregivers.

There cannot be a better place to live out the lockdown safely and happily than the Brindavan senior citizens homes scattered among the foothills of the Western Ghats.

The overwhelming curiosity to know how is understandable.

The answer is in the experience shared by some of the residents themselves.

Brindavan properties for senior citizens is a self-sufficient gated community located on large campuses, with manicured walkways, tree-lined pathways, well-stocked libraries, clinics, recreation rooms, hygienic kitchens and tidy homes.

“Life cannot be more normal for us, and perhaps, the changes are in the social distancing we are strictly maintaining, and take turns to spend time at the recreation room,” says S P Giri.

“Now we don’t dine at the hall, we collect our food and eat at home. But we take our daily walks and do yoga and exercise,” he said.

“What we miss is the banter we all engage in after meals at the lobby, but that should change sometime. We are now more glued to the television and watching the developments unfolding around us,” said Sugavanam.

They say they are not nervous, and are keeping their fingers crossed.

“We now socialise by waving at each other,” they say with a laugh.

“We belong to the Covid-19 risk category, but at the same time we are responsible enough to understand the seriousness of the situation, and observe every regulation to stay safe,” said Giri.

Their children are happy they are in reliable hands and do not have to fend for themselves in such a grave situation, they say.

The properties run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, have taken measures to secure the properties against the pandemic.

Unless it’s an emergency none of the residents leave the campus. While the daily visits by the doctor are continuing, we keep strict vigil over the health conditions of the residents, especially now, they said.

The kitchen staff now do not go home, they are staying on the property indefinitely. The cleaning staff follow all sanitation requirements and no visitor is allowed without a really good reason, they said.

Brindavan Arcade is the latest addition to Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation’s projects that have been a breath of fresh air in the lives of the elderly and altered the retirement home landscape of Coimbatore. Madhavan and Parthasarathy say that the latest project promises a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.