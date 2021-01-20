Loans worth Rs. 25 lakhs presented by Minister SP Velumani

Covai Post Network

Minister SP Velumani handed over loans worth Rs. 25 lakhs to 18 women self help groups and funds worth Rs. 90,000 to six women self help groups in Vellarukkampalayam, Devarayapuram panchayat, Coimbatore.

Road improvement work from Parameswaranpalayam to Kuppapalayam is also being undertaken. The work of constructing a perimeter wall for the Community Welfare Center at Pullakkaundanputhur at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs and the road upgrading of the cemetery from Chinnaswamy Estate to Perumpallam are also being undertaken. Minister SP Velumani paid homage to the development projects worth Rs 3.04 crore.

The event was attended by District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Rubansankarraj, Tamil Nadu State Livelihood Movement (Women’s Project) Project Director Selvarasu and others.