Look out for miscreants who damaged Madrasa near Kovaipudur

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for miscreants, who had damaged things in a madarasa near a Mosque in Arivoli Nagar inbKovai Pudur area on the outskirts last night.

Based on the complaint by the residents that some miscreants had entered the Madarasa, which was closed for the last two months and

damaged fan, glass and also Holy Quran, Madukkarai police rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore District All Jamaat functionaries visited the spot today and appealed not to give communal colour to the incident.

They asked the police department to bring the culprits to the book immediately and take stringent action against them.

The Popular Front of India district president, Abdul Hakim also condemned the incident and appealed to the police to take strict action against the miscreants.

Further investigations on.