Lorry strike affects business worth Rs. 100 crore

COIMBATORE: Business to the tune of Rs.100 crore per day will be affected in the district, due to the indefinite lorry strike that began on Friday.

According to Coimbatore district Lorry Owners Association President Kaliaperumal, nearly 10,000 lorries remained off the road, resulting in paralysing the movement of goods to various parts of the country.

With non-movement of textile items and other engineering products like motors and pumps and components, a business worth Rs.100 crore is affected, he said.

Stating that the owners of goods carriers also extended their support to the strike, he said that their struggle will continue till their demands were met..

The movement of vegetables to the nearby States will also seriously affected due to the strike, he said.

Similarly, nearly 3,000 lorries from rural areas like Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, and Karamadai are also participating in the strike, leading to Rs.10 crore business loss per day.,

In the nearby Tirupur district, about 8,000 lorries remained indoors, affecting the movement of goods, particularly hosiery and knitwear items.

As the textile products were transported to Mumbai and nearby ports in Kochi, Tuticorin and Vizag for export, the strike will result in a loss of Rs.100 crore loss per day.

The movement of chicken will also hit as lorry owners in Palladam in that district stopped transporting to neighbouring states.