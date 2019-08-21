Low lying areas in Coimbatore inundated; water seeps into government hospital

Umar Sharieef

COIMBATORE: The heavy rain that lashed the Manchester of South India, Coimbatore, had thrown normal life out of gear, inundating low lying areas in the city and considerably rising in flow into reservoirs.

Parts of Perur, Madhampatti, Vellalur remained submerged.

“The intermittent rain that lashed across the city had thrown normal life out of gear and water got mixed with sewage and filth,” said a resident of Vellalur.

Roads between Singanallur and Vellalur and the Noyyal causeway submerged, making movement near impossible. A video of a wall of a private college in Perur being washed away had been doing the rounds on social media.

General ward flooded

At the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, patients, attendants and doctors were in for a shock when rainwater entered the general ward on Thursday. Patients were not moved to other sections.

Several attempts by The Covai Post to reach the hospital Dean failed.

A patient’s nephew told The Covai Post, “There is the risk of electric shock ” Further, arrangements to tackle the situation had been taken by hospital authorities and would be settled soon, a source added.

With incidents of damages to dilapidated buildings and walls giving way across the city the situation is grim. This also calls for an assessment of the structural safety of buildings.