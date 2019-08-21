L&T enhances learning environment in 12 schools

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Larsen & Toubro has helped create better infrastructure at 12 Government schools in and around the city.

It constructed washrooms and made hand wash arrangements and provision for potable drinking water at eight government schools, set up mini-science centres at four schools, constructed a compound wall at another, renovated classrooms in four schools and a science lab at a tribal residential school at Anaikatti, a statement said.

The company entered into an agreement with Tamil Nadu State Education Department to establish water and sanitation facilities in four more schools in the city during the current financial year.

A total 21 government schools had benefited under the water and sanitation project since 2014.

School adoption project to facilitate holistic development of government schools had been a key initiative under the aegis of L&T’s CSR efforts, and since 2014, 12 government. schools had got the benefit, the company said.

District Collector K Rajamani formally handed over the infrastructure facilities yesterday to the Tamil Nadu State Education Department in the presence of VC Arukutty, MLA, and L&T CEO R Murugan.